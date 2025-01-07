Open Menu

Postecoglou Wants Trophy For Son As Spurs Extend Contract

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2025 | 10:10 PM

Postecoglou wants trophy for Son as Spurs extend contract

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Ange Postecoglou said Tottenham's ambition is to make sure Son Heung-min ends his Spurs career with a trophy after they exercised an option to extend the captain's contract until 2026.

The South Korean, 32, joined the Premier League club in 2015 from Bayer Leverkusen and has made 431 appearances, scoring 169 goals -- putting him fourth on Tottenham's all-time list.

Son, named club captain in August 2023, shared the Premier League's Golden Boot with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah in the 2021/22 season after scoring 23 goals.

Spurs, however, have not won a major trophy since their League Cup triumph in 2008.

Son also skippers the South Korea team, with the forward having scored 51 goals in 131 international appearances.

In the current season, Son has scored seven goals in all competitions in a struggling Spurs side who are 12th in the Premier League table.

"He's already had an outstanding career at this football club," Spurs manager Postecoglou told reporters on Tuesday. "He's played a big role in the past 10 years and made an impact at the club, made an impact on the Premier League.

"Great to extend his stay and the current aim and ambition is to make sure he finishes his Tottenham career with some silverware."

Injury-hit Tottenham host in-form Liverpool in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

