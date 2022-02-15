UrduPoint.com

Postponement Of Ukraine's Accession To NATO Changes Nothing - Putin

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2022 | 08:56 PM

The postponement of Ukraine's accession to NATO changes nothing, and this issue needs to be resolved right now, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The postponement of Ukraine's accession to NATO changes nothing, and this issue needs to be resolved right now, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"What does this change for us? From a historical perspective. Absolutely nothing. We hear that Ukraine is not ready to join NATO today ... And they also say that they won't accept it (Ukraine) tomorrow. And will they accept it when it is prepared for this? But for us, it may be too late. Therefore, we want to resolve this issue now. Right now, in the near future during the negotiation process by peaceful means. Here we proceed from this and very much hope that our concerns will be heard and taken seriously by our partners," Putin told a press conference after his meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Moscow.

The Russian president also said that the country is hearing that NATO will not expand for 30 years but now the alliance is "near our home."

"Regarding the possible lengthy nature of the negotiations (on security guarantees), which may not lead to anything ... And of course, we have such concern, which lies in the fact that we have fears that the negotiation process ....may be unreasonably delayed by our partners, and during this negotiation process one way or another otherwise, decisions will be made that will worsen our situation, and worsen it in the most serious way - as it happened so far over many, many previous years," Putin added.

