Postponement of US Troops' Withdrawal From Afghanistan May Result in Escalations - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The postponed of the troops' withdrawal by the United States from Afghanistan until September 11 may result in escalations of the armed conflict and thus undermine the direct intra-afghan negotiations, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday.

"The announced US intention to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan by September 11 of this year is an obvious violation of the US-Taliban agreement signed on February 29, 2020 that envisioned the complete withdrawal of US troops by May 1. In this regard, there is concern about the possible escalation of the armed conflict in Afghanistan in the near future, which, in turn, may undermine efforts to start direct inter-Afghan negotiations," Zakharova said in a statement.