Potatoes Thrown at Belarusian Embassy in Vilnius by Unidentified Persons - Police

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News - 17th November, 2020) Unknown perpetrators have thrown potatoes at the Belarusian Embassy in Vilnius, the Lithuanian police have said.

According to law enforcement, unidentified persons threw potatoes over to the territory of the Embassy on Sunday at about 17:00-17:30 GMT.

Other details of the incident are unknown at the moment.

The police are looking into the incident.