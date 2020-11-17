UrduPoint.com
Potatoes Thrown At Belarusian Embassy In Vilnius By Unidentified Persons - Police

Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 01:31 PM

Unknown perpetrators have thrown potatoes at the Belarusian Embassy in Vilnius, the Lithuanian police have said

According to law enforcement, unidentified persons threw potatoes over to the territory of the Embassy on Sunday at about 17:00-17:30 GMT.

Other details of the incident are unknown at the moment.

The Russian mission has not commented on what has transpired. The police are looking into the incident.

More Stories From World

