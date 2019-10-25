Potential Alliance of Salvini, Berlusconi, Meloni Could Win Future Elections - Senator

A potential alliance of center-right parties in Italy - Lega, Forza Italia and Brothers of Italy - has good chances to win elections in the future as they have "common denominators" to pursue changes in the country, a senator from Lega, Manuel Vescovi, told Sputnik

VERONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) A potential alliance of center-right parties in Italy - Lega, Forza Italia and Brothers of Italy - has good chances to win elections in the future as they have "common denominators" to pursue changes in the country, a senator from Lega, Manuel Vescovi, told Sputnik.

On October 19, Lega held a major rally in Rome, in which Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi and the president of Brothers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, also participated and gave speeches together with Matteo Salvini.�

When asked about the possibility of a trilateral alliance, Vescovi suggested that, if formed, it would have all chances to win, as was the case in 2018 regional elections in Tuscany, where the three parties came first in major cities, such as Pisa, Massa, Siena, Arezzo, Pistoia and Grosseto.

"All three parties joined then and won six provincial capitals out of seven, because everyone had the support of the electorate, and together we could win. We have some minimal common denominators required, like common values. Then, of course, everyone has small differences, but the idea is: enhancing differences between us, we can make a difference together. Three parties together can win. I judge from the example of Tuscany," the senator said.

Lega itself still maintains strong positions and enjoys popular support, he went on.

"Lega today is an important party, a strategic party, a party where one voter out of three voters for Lega, it's a party that has [political] will and has a vision for Italy. We have a clear vision of where we want to bring Italy to by 2030," Vescovi argued.

Speaking about the party's current activities, the senator noted that Lega provided an "alternative to this government" rather than simply acted as opposition, which "is just shouting" while proposing nothing instead.

A "real example is taxes" as Lega is actively opposing "parties of taxes," which slap levies on everything from snacks to soft drinks in a bid to "collect as much money as possible," thereby increasing burden on small entrepreneurs, Vescovi noted.

"Our vision is different, it's alternative: flat tax, which is a fixed rate just like in those countries that show the best economic growth today, where people pay a smaller tax, but it is paid by everybody. Businesses go to where they see prospects for growth. In Italy, companies are obliged to pay 50, 60, 70 percent of taxes ... We say: let's put the tax at 15 percent, so that businesses and entrepreneurs continue to invest, and in fact, they will invest more and maybe even foreign companies will see Italy as a place where they can grow," he pointed out.

The euroskeptic Lega party has been in opposition since the breakup of its coalition government with the Five Star Movement (M5S) in August. Back then, the anti-establishment M5S agreed to form a cabinet with the rival Democratic Party.

At last week's rally, Salvini pledged to "return" to power. Lega, Forza Italia and Brothers of Italy, meanwhile, have teamed up in the past. In the 2018 parliamentary elections, their centre-right coalition won a plurality of seats in both houses of parliament.