Potential Anti-Russia Sanctions To Be Weak As US Seeks Coordination With EU - AmCham

Tue 06th April 2021

The United States might not impose tougher sanctions on Russia as it is seeking more aligned policy with Brussels on this issue, which does not have "a great appetite" for it, Alexis Rodzianko, the head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham), told Sputnik in an interview

"I think that with the [President Joe] Biden administration there is much more interest in substantive coordination with particularly the European allies - and the European allies I don't believe have a great deal of appetite for increased sanctions and the US is less likely to do things on its own without the Europeans. So I think - expect fewer sanctions but expect them to come together with the Europeans as it was in the very beginning under the Obama administration," Rodzianko said.

To this end, the business executive told Sputnik he believed the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 pipeline would be completed despite the threat of US sanctions.

"Our impression is that the pipeline will be completed, because the parties involved - the European parties and Russian side both want it to happen. The US obviously doesn't want that to happen, some European countries don't want it to happen, but it looks like in spite of all our opinion is that it probably will be completed," he said.

The pipeline had been a point of contention between Washington and Brussels, especially with Germany heavily in favor of the project. The new US administration, despite reviewing and reversing, echoed in voicing opposition for the pipeline project.

