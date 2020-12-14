UrduPoint.com
Potential Closure Of US Consulates In Russia Is Unlikely To Further Spoil Ties - Kremlin

Mon 14th December 2020 | 04:08 PM

Potential Closure of US Consulates in Russia Is Unlikely to Further Spoil Ties - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The possible closure of US diplomatic missions in the Russian cities of Vladivostok and Yekaterinburg is unlikely to damage the bilateral relations, which are far from perfect anyway, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the US diplomatic missions in the two Russian cities refused to provide any comment to Sputnik on relevant reports by Russia's Kommersant newspaper.

"You know, providing consular and visa services is in fact the main function [of the diplomatic missions], but it has been a long time since the US diplomatic missions last provided the consular and visa services on our territory, so it makes little difference. If we discuss relations in general, this will certainly not deteriorate our relations further," Peskov told reporters.

