Potential G20 Meeting On Afghanistan May Be Held After UNGA - Italian Prime Minister

The potential extraordinary meeting of the G20 group on Afghanistan may be held after the United Nations General Assembly session which will open on September 14, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday

"I continue to believe that the meeting will be held.

We will conduct a new series of conversations, next week it will take place with Chinese President Xi Jinping. We will see what happens on the eve of the general assembly. In any case, it [the summit] will take place after the UN General Assembly, because it will become an important place for dialogue and communication," Draghi told a press conference.

