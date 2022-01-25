UrduPoint.com

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) One person died and five others suffered injuries after a grenade exploded in Russia's Primorsky Territory on Tuesday, according to preliminary information, a police source told Sputnik.

"One person died," the source said, adding that five people received injuries.

The Investigative Committee opened a homicide case after the explosion, a spokesperson of the regional committee told Sputnik.

