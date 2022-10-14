Potential New TurkStream Threads to Use Russian Turbines - Gazprom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Possible new threads of TurkStream will use Russian-made turbines, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said on Thursday.

"I won't say now how many of them there will be, threads, we must first decide, of course, on the volume.

But, in any case, these are new gas transmission capacities across the Black Sea, in the TurkStream corridor, with the creation of a trade hub on border of Turkey and the border of the European Union," Miller told Russia's Channel One. "As for the turbines, of course, these will be Russian-made turbines."