Wed 19th June 2019 | 05:50 PM

Potential of Influencing N. Korea Via Sanctions Almost Exhausted - Russia Security Council

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The potential of influencing the policy of North Korea via sanctions is almost exhausted, the deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council, Alexander Venediktov, told reporters on Wednesday.

"The sanctions source of influence on North Korea is almost exhausted: the international community has no diplomatic means to respond to Pyongyang's possible decision to end a moratorium on nuclear and missile tests," Venediktov said at a security meeting in the Russian city of Ufa.

He pointed out that it seemed the North Korean issue was used as a token in achieving other goals in the Asia-Pacific region, but has not specified, which country was conducting such a policy.

According to Venediktov, the situation on the Korean Peninsula could degrade in 2020 if the United States fails to convince the North Korean leadership that Washington is committed to the bilateral agreements.

"We see that both Pyongyang and Washington are trying to make steps aimed at the peaceful settlement of differences. We can only welcome that. We have many times voiced support for the initiatives of [US President] Donald Trump. aimed at searching for compromise decisions as well as positively assessed [North Korean leader] Kim Jong Un's readiness to improve ties with the United States," the Russian official added.

