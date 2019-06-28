Potential of Moldovan-Latvian Economic Relations Not Fully Realized - Dodon

The potential of economic relations between Moldova and Latvia has not been fully realized, Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Friday during a meeting with Latvian Foreign Minister Edgar Rinkevich

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The potential of economic relations between Moldova and Latvia has not been fully realized, Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Friday during a meeting with Latvian Foreign Minister Edgar Rinkevich.

"I hailed the continued activity of the Moldovan-Latvian intergovernmental commission on economic, industrial, scientific and technical cooperation. I noted that the volume of bilateral trade does not reflect the potential which has to be fully implemented," Dodon wrote after the meeting on his Facebook page.

Dodon added that the meeting also touched upon the situation in Moldova and its recent political tensions.

Moldova's parliamentary elections in February resulted in no party winning an absolute majority and therefore no government. Under the Moldovan constitution, the parliament had three months to remedy this or otherwise have the president call new elections.

The Party of Socialists and right-wing pro-European bloc ACUM managed to get a majority and signed a coalition agreement, but only a day after the three-month term expired. Maia Sandu was then elected the country's new prime minister with Dodon's endorsement.

However, the situation took an unprecedented turn after the Constitutional Court ruled that the coalition agreement and Sandu's appointment were not legal. The court also ordered that Dodon's presidential powers be transferred to former Democratic Prime Minister Pavel Filip who immediately called new elections.

Days later, the court reconsidered and canceled its previous decisions amid political pressure. Dodon initiated an investigation into the court's actions, and earlier this week, all the judges of the court stepped down.