Potential of Relations Between Russia, Europe Thrown Into Trash Unreasonably - Peskov

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, January 31 (Sputnik) - The potential of relations between Russia and the European Union has been thrown into the trash completely unreasonably and thoughtlessly, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday, noting that today's challenges dictate the need to develop a dialogue.

"They just threw it into the trash completely thoughtlessly and unreasonably. This refers to the potential of relations between Russia and the European Union. And a huge number of challenges that we face, they dictate the need to develop this dialogue," Peskov told the Rossiya 1 tv channel.

"But every day, we hear those statements that we hear, and we do not like it," the official added.