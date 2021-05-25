UrduPoint.com
Potential Of Russia's Nuclear Triad Strengthened - Putin

Muhammad Irfan 20 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The potential of the Russian strategic nuclear forces has grown, the capabilities of the navy have been expanded, tests of the Zircon hypersonic missile are almost completed, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"The army and the navy are receiving the latest weapons and military equipment with high dynamics, thus, the potential of the nuclear triad has been seriously strengthened, the combat capabilities of the navy have been expanded, including through the ships with Kalibr cruise missiles, the Zircon shipborne hypersonic missile system is at the final stage of state testing," Putin said, as broadcast by the Rossiya 24 tv channel.

The president also said that Russia will continue "improving the structure and composition of the army and navy."

