UrduPoint.com

Potential Terrorist From Saudi Arabia Caught Illegally Entering US Via Mexico - CBP

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 10:20 PM

Potential Terrorist From Saudi Arabia Caught Illegally Entering US Via Mexico - CBP

A potential terrorist from Saudi Arabia was apprehended by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents on the US southern border last week, CBP Yuma Sector Chief Chris Clem said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) A potential terrorist from Saudi Arabia was apprehended by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents on the US southern border last week, CBP Yuma Sector Chief Chris Clem said on Monday.

"USBP (Border Patrol) Yuma Sector agents apprehended a potential terrorist who illegally entered the US from Mexico Thursday night," Clem said via Twitter.

Clem said the individual is a 21-year-old migrant from Saudi Arabia with ties to several Yemeni individuals of interest.

Clem shared pictures of the Saudi national's mug shot, which showed him dressed in a medical volunteer jacket with a patch from Central Oneida County, New York, and a patch of the US flag.

Republican lawmakers, citing US border patrol agents, said earlier this year that several migrants from the middle East who are on the US government's terrorist watch list have been caught illegally crossing from Mexico to the United States.

Illegal border crossings on the US-Mexico border reached an all-time record 1.7 million in fiscal year 2021, according to CBP data. Some experts have said the number of immigrants illegally crossing the border is far higher.

Experts have also said the massive migration surge to the United States is due to President Joe Biden's campaign message that migrants are welcome to come to the United States.

Related Topics

Terrorist Twitter Saudi Yuma New York United States Saudi Arabia Mexico Middle East Border From Government Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches self-guided audio tours explori ..

Abu Dhabi launches self-guided audio tours exploring emirate’s hidden gems

27 minutes ago
 Portrait of Dante Considered Lost to Be Exhibited ..

Portrait of Dante Considered Lost to Be Exhibited in Moscow - Art Center

3 minutes ago
 US Indicts Klyushin, 4 Other Russians for Hacking, ..

US Indicts Klyushin, 4 Other Russians for Hacking, Trading Scheme

3 minutes ago
 Vitamin B supplements might reduce risk of stroke

Vitamin B supplements might reduce risk of stroke

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner Lahore visits Kasur

Commissioner Lahore visits Kasur

3 minutes ago
 DIG for providing complete security to minorities ..

DIG for providing complete security to minorities on Christmas

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.