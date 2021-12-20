Potential Terrorist From Saudi Arabia Caught Illegally Entering US Via Mexico - CBP

A potential terrorist from Saudi Arabia was apprehended by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents on the US southern border last week, CBP Yuma Sector Chief Chris Clem said on Monday

"USBP (Border Patrol) Yuma Sector agents apprehended a potential terrorist who illegally entered the US from Mexico Thursday night," Clem said via Twitter.

Clem said the individual is a 21-year-old migrant from Saudi Arabia with ties to several Yemeni individuals of interest.

Clem shared pictures of the Saudi national's mug shot, which showed him dressed in a medical volunteer jacket with a patch from Central Oneida County, New York, and a patch of the US flag.

Republican lawmakers, citing US border patrol agents, said earlier this year that several migrants from the middle East who are on the US government's terrorist watch list have been caught illegally crossing from Mexico to the United States.

Illegal border crossings on the US-Mexico border reached an all-time record 1.7 million in fiscal year 2021, according to CBP data. Some experts have said the number of immigrants illegally crossing the border is far higher.

Experts have also said the massive migration surge to the United States is due to President Joe Biden's campaign message that migrants are welcome to come to the United States.