Potential Threats Emanating From Afghanistan Include Terrorism, Drug Trafficking - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The Kremlin believes that potential threats for Russia emanating from Afghanistan are terrorism and drug trafficking, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"A threat can potentially come from Afghanistan, we have talked about this many times: this is drug trafficking and the infiltration of terrorist groups there," Peskov told reporters.