Potential Threats to US Senate Runoff Election Probed in Georgia - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) Law enforcement agencies are investigating a number of unspecified threats to the US Senate runoff election in the state of Georgia, voting systems implementation manager for the Georgia Secretary of State's Office Gabriel Sterling told reporters.

"We anticipate there can be any number of potential threats out there that can be attempting to encourage or discourage turnout... We have discussed with GBI [the Georgia Bureau of Investigation], FBI and Sheriff's departments potentially there being threats and we have seen some of that nature potentially out there under investigation," Sterling said on Monday.

The runoff election for the two US Senate seats will determine which party will control the upper chamber of the Congress and offer Democrats a chance to consolidate the executive and legislative branches of power under their command provided that they win both contested seats.

Sterling urged voters to "turn out, be safe, be smart and don't let anybody get in a way of you casting your vote."

The runoffs pitted Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler against Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock after no candidate captured 50 percent plus one votes on Election Day in November.