Potential Tropical Cyclone Expected to Hit US Gulf Coast Tonight - Hurricane Center

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) A potential tropical cyclone storm is forming in the Gulf of Mexico and expected to make landfall between the states of Louisiana and Alabama, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

"Disturbance a little stronger, heavy rainfall and tropical-storm-force winds beginning to reach portion of the northern Gulf Coast," the NHC said in an advisory.

The storm is 165 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana, and 295 miles south-southwest of mobile, Alabama, the advisory said, adding that it is moving at 14 miles per hour.

The storm currently has sustained winds of 45 miles per hour, the advisory said.

The NHS forecasts that the storm is likely to become a tropical storm when it makes landfall along the central Gulf Coast Friday night or early Saturday, likely to cause moderate flooding in cities along the coastline.