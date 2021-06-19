UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Potential Tropical Cyclone Expected To Hit US Gulf Coast Tonight - Hurricane Center

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 12:20 AM

Potential Tropical Cyclone Expected to Hit US Gulf Coast Tonight - Hurricane Center

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) A potential tropical cyclone storm is forming in the Gulf of Mexico and expected to make landfall between the states of Louisiana and Alabama, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

"Disturbance a little stronger, heavy rainfall and tropical-storm-force winds beginning to reach portion of the northern Gulf Coast," the NHC said in an advisory.

The storm is 165 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana, and 295 miles south-southwest of mobile, Alabama, the advisory said, adding that it is moving at 14 miles per hour.

The storm currently has sustained winds of 45 miles per hour, the advisory said.

The NHS forecasts that the storm is likely to become a tropical storm when it makes landfall along the central Gulf Coast Friday night or early Saturday, likely to cause moderate flooding in cities along the coastline.

Related Topics

Storm Mobile Mexico

Recent Stories

Antonio Guterres secures second term as UN Secreta ..

44 minutes ago

Qureshi, Uzbek counterpart discuss importance of T ..

9 minutes ago

Qureshi, Kyrgyz counterpart discuss bilateral rela ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan to work closely with UN chief Antonio Gut ..

9 minutes ago

Salim Jhagra delivers budget speech in KP Assembly ..

13 minutes ago

Under training OMG officers visit 'Safe City Proje ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.