Potential US Military Action Against Iran To Be Catastrophic For Middle East - Putin

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 06:57 PM

Potential US Military Action Against Iran to Be Catastrophic for Middle East - Putin

A possible US military operation against Iran after the recent attack on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman would have catastrophic consequences for the Middle Eastern region and the United States itself, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual "Direct Line" Q&A session on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) A possible US military operation against Iran after the recent attack on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman would have catastrophic consequences for the middle Eastern region and the United States itself, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual "Direct Line" Q&A session on Thursday.

"That would be a disaster, at least for the region [the Middle East] because that would result in an outbreak of violence and maybe in the rising number of refugees from the region. But I think that those who would resort to such means would also face severe consequences, because it is very difficult to calculate consequences of the use of force," Putin said.

