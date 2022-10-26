Potential Use of Dirty Bomb by Kiev 'Far From Amateur Sabotage' - Russian Envoy to US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Preparations for a potential use of a so-called "dirty bomb" by Kiev is far from being a case of "amateur sabotage," Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in an interview on Tuesday.

"The use of a 'dirty bomb' is far from amateur sabotage," Antonov told Newsweek. "The detonation of a radiological explosive device will have a scale comparable to the explosion of a low-yield nuclear weapon. The blast wave will disperse radioactive substances over the area of up to several thousand square meters. Contaminated territories will turn into an exclusion zone for 30-50 years."

The Russian ambassador also said that Moscow is urging the US public to take the issue of dirty bombs seriously.

"We urge the American public to reflect on this question.

Is this price too high to settle political scores with us?" Antonov asked.

On Sunday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu called his French, UK, US and Turkish counterparts to express Russia's concern that Kiev was preparing a provocation by detonating a dirty bomb in order to blame Moscow for the use of weapons of mass destruction. According to well informed sources, Kiev has already begun the practical implementation of this plan under the guidance of its Western curators with the work on creating the dirty bomb being already at the final stage.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba denied the allegations and said that Kiev remained committed to the Treaty on Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. The top diplomats of France, the United Kingdom and the United States also rejected Russia's claims as false.