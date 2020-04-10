UrduPoint.com
Potentially Contaminated Air Masses From Chernobyl To Reach Kiev On Friday - Official

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Potentially contaminated air masses caused by a fire on the territory of forestry located in the exclusion zone of the now-defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant will reach Ukraine's capital city Kiev on Friday, Hryhoriy Plachkov, the chairman of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine, said.

On April 4, the forest fire began near the nuclear accident site. The Ukrainian authorities reported about another fire nearby the next day. On April 7, the fires were covering 86 acres of territory.

The police have identified the perpetrator, who claims he set grass and garbage on fire "for fun." A criminal case has been opened.

"The forecast calculations for 10 April 2020 indicate that potentially contaminated air masses will pass through the Ivankovsky, Borodyansky, and Vyshgorodsky districts of the Kyiv region and Kyiv," Plachkov said on his Facebook page.

According to the official, these concentrations are not life-threatening, and in fact, are 100 times lower than "the acceptable level" established by Ukraine's regulations.

