MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Three people were confirmed dead in the southern Scottish town of Kilmarnock as a result of three "potentially linked" incidents, Scotland's police said on Friday.

The statement was preceded by reports earlier in the day of two fatal stabbing attacks and a deadly car crash in Kilmarnock.

"Police Scotland is currently dealing with 3 potentially linked incidents in the Kilmarnock area," the police said on Twitter.

In a press release, Police Scotland specified that the first incident took place in the parking lot of a local hospital, where a 39-year-old woman was found injured around 7:45 p.m. (19:45 GMT). Despite medical assistance, the woman died at the scene.

The second incident was a stabbing attack some twenty minutes later.

The 24-year-old female victim died after being taken to Crosshouse Hospital, the site of the first incident around 2 miles away, according to the press release.

The third incident was a car crash, which left the 40-year-old male driver of the car killed at the scene, the police said.

"Dreadful news. My thoughts are with the bereaved. Thinking too of everyone at Crosshouse Hospital, already dealing with the tough circumstances of Covid. I'm also grateful to our emergency services," First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon said on Twitter.

The police said inquiries continued to establish the exact circumstances of the incidents but reassured the public that there was no ongoing threat. The press release did not specify if the incidents were suspected to be terrorism-linked.