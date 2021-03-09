MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Demonstrations were held across Spain on International Women's Day with people in Madrid banging pots and pans from their balconies, calling for equal rights for men and women, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

Street protests were banned in the Madrid area for epidemiological reasons on Monday.

Despite the ban, some minor demonstrations did take place in Spain's capital.

On Monday evening, Madrid residents started banging pots and pans from their windows and balconies, calling for an end to gender discrimination.

Demonstrations were also held in other Spanish cities on International Women's Day, which is celebrated on March 8.

In Barcelona, around 4,500 people gathered in the streets on Monday to demand equal rights for men and women, according to city authorities.