Potter Named West Ham Boss After Lopetegui Sacking
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2025 | 02:00 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter was named West Ham's new manager on Thursday on a two-and-a-half-year contract, the club said, a day after sacking Julen Lopetegui.
Potter, 49, has been out of management since he was sacked by Chelsea in April 2023, just seven months into a five-year contract. He won 12 of his 31 matches in charge.
The Hammers are 14th in the Premier League, seven points above the relegation zone, after six wins in 20 league matches during former Spain and Real Madrid coach Lopetegui's ill-fated tenure.
A 4-1 hammering at champions Manchester City on Saturday was the final straw for the London club.
"I am delighted to be here," said Potter.
"It was important to me that I waited until a job came along that I felt was right for me, and equally that I was the right fit for the club I am joining.
"That is the feeling I have with West Ham United."
Potter began his managerial career at Swedish club Ostersund and had successful spells with Swansea and Brighton before taking over at Stamford Bridge.
His first match will be when West Ham face Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round on Friday prior to Premier League matches against Fulham and Crystal Palace.
Lopetegui was the fifth Premier League manager to lose his job this season, following the sackings of Erik ten Hag (Manchester United), Steve Cooper (Leicester), Gary O'Neil (Wolves) and Russell Martin (Southampton).
West Ham were among the biggest spenders in the Premier League in the summer transfer window, splashing out around £125 million ($155 million) on players including Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville and Niclas Fullkrug.
"My conversations with the chairman and the board have been very positive and constructive," said Potter.
"We share the same values of hard work and high energy to create the solid foundations that can produce success.
"And we are on the same wavelength in terms of what is needed in the short term and then how we want to move the Club forward in the medium to long term."
