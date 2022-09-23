UrduPoint.com

Pound Plunges To New 1985 Low Under $1.10

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2022 | 08:02 PM

Pound plunges to new 1985 low under $1.10

The British pound tumbled Friday to a 37-year low under $1.10 as a tax-cutting budget sparked public finance concerns while recession fears mounted

London, Sept 23 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :The British pound tumbled Friday to a 37-year low under $1.10 as a tax-cutting budget sparked public finance concerns while recession fears mounted.

In afternoon deals, sterling slumped 2.6 percent to $1.0972, which was last seen in 1985 -- when it had struck an all-time low of $1.0520.

Related Topics

Budget

Recent Stories

Moscow Calls Decision Not to Invite Russia to Astr ..

Moscow Calls Decision Not to Invite Russia to Astronautical Congress in Paris Po ..

1 minute ago
 Portuguese President Says Had Personal Data Stolen ..

Portuguese President Says Had Personal Data Stolen During TAP Airline Hack

1 minute ago
 British Pound Dips Below $1.1 First Time Since Mar ..

British Pound Dips Below $1.1 First Time Since March 1985

1 minute ago
 US Treasury Expands License for Internet Services ..

US Treasury Expands License for Internet Services in Iran - Treasury

1 minute ago
 75 more dengue patients reported in 24 hours

75 more dengue patients reported in 24 hours

6 minutes ago
 One more dies of Corona in KP

One more dies of Corona in KP

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.