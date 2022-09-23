Pound plunges to new 1985 low under $1.10

The British pound tumbled Friday to a 37-year low under $1.10 as a tax-cutting budget sparked public finance concerns while recession fears mounted

In afternoon deals, sterling slumped 2.6 percent to $1.0972, which was last seen in 1985 -- when it had struck an all-time low of $1.0520.