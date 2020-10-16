UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pound Sinks As Johnson Says Get Ready For 'no-deal' Brexit

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 06:49 PM

Pound sinks as Johnson says get ready for 'no-deal' Brexit

The British pound sank on Friday, boosting the London stock market, after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned he was ready to walk away from European Union trade talks and prepare for a "no-deal" Brexit

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The British pound sank on Friday, boosting the London stock market, after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned he was ready to walk away from European Union trade talks and prepare for a "no-deal" Brexit.

Sterling slid underneath $1.29 after Johnson accused the EU of failing to negotiate seriously -- and declared Britain should "get ready" for an Australia-style agreement based on World Trade Organization rules from January "unless there is a fundamental change of approach" from Brussels.

It comes after an EU summit this week demanded Britain urgently give ground on fair trade rules to unblock post-Brexit negotiations.

"Sterling fell sharply on comments from PM Boris Johnson calling for the UK to prepare for a no-deal exit in January and accusing the EU of not negotiating seriously," said Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson.

Johnson's comments fuelled gains on the London stock market, with it gaining 1.3 percent in early afternoon deals.

A weak pound lifts the share prices of companies listed on the FTSE 100 index that make large earnings in Dollars.

"A weak pound has been good for the multinationals on the FTSE 100, while some better earnings have lent support to European stocks" overall, said Rabobank anlayst Jane Foley.

"However, fresh Covid-19 restrictions continue to cloud the outlook," she told AFP.

Europe's major stock markets rebounded sharply from Thursday's sharp sell-off sparked by tightening coronavirus lockdown measures.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's main stocks index won 0.8 percent at the half-way stage -- with industrial giant Thyssenkrupp jumping 15 percent to 4.

77 Euros after British rival Liberty made an informal bid for its steel activities -- but without disclosing a price.

Paris gained 1.5 percent despite a looming Covid-19 curfew in the French capital.

In commodities, oil prices recoiled on stubborn energy demand fears ahead of a meeting of key crude producers next week.

Traders were keeping tabs also on developments in Washington as lawmakers struggle to find agreement on a new stimulus for the beleaguered US economy, with a disappointing jobs report highlighting the need for action.

With polling showing him well behind in the White House race, President Donald Trump said he was open to a bigger stimulus than the $1.8 trillion offered last week, as he seeks to close the gap with Joe Biden.

Asian stock markets closed mixed Friday, dampened by news that Wall Street finished in the red for a third day.

- Key figures around 1135 GMT - Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2876 from $1.2909 Euro/pound: UP at 91.02 pence from 90.69 pence Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1721 from $1.1708 at 2100 GMT Dollar/yen: DOWN at 105.30 Yen from 105.45 yen London - FTSE 100: UP 1.3 percent at 5,909.89 points Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.8 percent at 12,806.68 Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.5 percent at 4,907.38 EURO STOXX 50: UP 1.0 percent at 3,224.96 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.4 percent at 23,410.36 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.9 percent at 24,386.79 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.1 percent at 3,336.36 (close) New York - Dow Jones: DOWN 0.1 percent at 28,494.20 (close)West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.3 percent at $40.44 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 1.3 percent at $42.58

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Washington White House European Union Oil Trump Brussels London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Price New York United Kingdom Euro Brexit January Stocks Market From Agreement Share Race Dow Jones Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Emomali Rahmon on being r ..

5 minutes ago

Emirates Skywards hits the 20-year mark with over ..

31 minutes ago

Three billion people globally lack handwashing fac ..

50 minutes ago

Everyone should work in their limits and should no ..

54 minutes ago

Legal action will be taken if PDM violates Gujranw ..

58 minutes ago

AJK President stresses need for dialogue between A ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.