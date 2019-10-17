UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pound Sinks Into Losses On Brexit Deal Rejection Fears

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 09:49 PM

Pound sinks into losses on Brexit deal rejection fears

Sterling sank into losses in chaotic trade on Thursday on fears that Britain's Brexit draft deal might not win parliamentary approval, having earlier spiked close to $1.30 on news of the agreement

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Sterling sank into losses in chaotic trade on Thursday on fears that Britain's Brexit draft deal might not win parliamentary approval, having earlier spiked close to $1.30 on news of the agreement.

At 1240 GMT, the pound was down 0.34 percent against the Dollar at $1.2788. The euro meanwhile rose 0.69 percent to 86.88 pence.

"After the initial relief that the UK government and EU have done a deal, markets are worried that it still does not have enough support to get through parliament on Saturday," independent economist Julian Jessop told AFP.

The British Currency had earlier been catapulted to five-month peaks as news flashed across traders' screens that the European Union and Britain have reached a draft Brexit withdrawal deal.

The pound quickly rose more than one percent to $1.2990 before profit-taking set in and the euro slid as low as 85.76 pence.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will still have to take the accord to a sceptical UK parliament for its backing on Saturday, when it meets for a special sitting.

The pound had already stumbled in earlier Thursday morning trade after Johnson's allies in Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) pre-emptively rejected the compromise deal.

And, since the deal was announced, the DUP has declared that it was "unable to support" Johnson's draft accord.

Jessop added: "The DUP remains sceptical, and many hardline Brexiteers will take their lead from them."

Related Topics

Dollar Parliament European Union Lead Ireland United Kingdom Euro Brexit Market From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Former US Senator praises services of Sharjah City ..

51 minutes ago

79,224 business licenses renewed in 2018 in Abu Dh ..

1 hour ago

Ibrahim scores a century for Balochistan, Ammad an ..

1 hour ago

5494 dengue fever suspects visits district Hospita ..

2 minutes ago

6 new Lahore High Court judges to take oath on Fri ..

2 minutes ago

Duke, Duchess of Cambridge leave for Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.