London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :The pound rallied Tuesday after the European Union's top Brexit negotiator flagged the possibility of a divorce deal this week, reviving hopes Britain could avoid crashing out of the bloc.

With the exit deadline on October 31, Michel Barnier's comments reinforced hopes for an eventual agreement between the two sides and came after reports said a compromise was taking shape.

Ahead of a meeting to update EU countries on negotiations, he told reporters: "This work has been intense all along the weekend and yesterday because even if the agreement will be difficult -- more and more difficult to be frank -- it's still possible this week." Sterling surged 0.7 percent to $1.2698, close to levels not seen since July, before easing slightly. The pound jumped also against the euro.

The strong pound weighed on London's FTSE 100 index, however, dragged down by falls to share prices of multinationals earning in Dollars.

Investors meanwhile brushed off official data showing Britain's unemployment rate nudged up to 3.9 percent in the three months to the end of August from 3.8 percent in the quarter to July, which had been the lowest level since 1974.

Before Barnier spoke, the pound had already been rising after Britain's Daily Telegraph said a divorce agreement was forming, with EU and British negotiators hailing a positive day of talks on the Northern Ireland issue.

The paper quoted unnamed sources as saying there was "cautious optimism", while the BBC said the EU is considering holding an emergency summit to push through a possible deal. It said there was not enough time to get anything done before a summit set for this week.

The pound had come under pressure on Monday after European officials played down the chances of an agreement that had been aired by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar last week.

David Kelly at JP Morgan Asset Management said the Johnson-Varadkar talks had sparked a "whirlwind of diplomacy between the British government and the Europeans to try to come up with an agreement this week".

He added in a note: "While it is by no means certain that the UK and Europe can agree to a deal or that such a deal can make it through the UK parliament, there does appear to be recognition from the British side that any Brexit deal will have to treat Northern Ireland very differently from the rest of the UK." - Trade deal worries - Asian equity markets earlier closed mixed as investor caution returned, replacing the optimism fanned by Donald Trump's much-vaunted China trade deal.

While Friday's mini-agreement between the world's economic superpowers put off fresh tariffs and saw them reach common ground on some issues, observers pointed out it was light on detail and left other major levies in place.

And despite Trump's insistence that the "phase one" agreement was "the greatest and biggest deal", Beijing said it wanted to hold more talks and called for a delay in other tariffs due in December before it would sign.

Equity traders, who have been under pressure from the trade war as well as the slowing global economy and worries about Brexit among others, seized on Friday's announcement and sent regional markets surging Monday.

But they struggled to build on that as questions swirled over the value of the deal.

Additionally, oil prices continued to slide Tuesday on trade war uncertainties.

- Key figures around 1120 GMT - Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2650 from $1.2555 at 2040 GMT Euro/pound: DOWN at 87.06 pence from 87.79 pence Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1012 from $1.1024 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 108.28 Yen from 108.39 yen London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.3 percent at 7,190.00 points Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.6 percent at 5,675.01 Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.4 percent at 12,540.73 EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.6 percent at 3,578.12 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.9 percent at 22,207.21 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.1 percent at 26,503.93 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.6 percent at 2,991.05 (close) New York - Dow: DOWN 0.1 percent at 26,787.36 (close)Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.7 percent at $58.96 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.1 percent at $53.09 per barrel