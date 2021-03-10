Poverty alleviation workshop helps rural women realize dreams

(@FahadShabbir)

LANZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :As soon as the Spring Festival holiday wrapped up, a textile workshop in a mountain-locked northwestern Chinese town reopened. The machines rumbled as locals were speeding up the work to deliver the first orders in the year of the Ox.

Ma Tingxiao, 32, was carefully inspecting several spools of polyester sewing thread that had just rolled out. This 200-ton batch was heading to the eastern port city of Qingdao before being shipped to its final destination in Indonesia.

The workshop is a poverty-alleviation program in Daban County in Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, Gansu Province. Jointly established by a local government-funded company and several private enterprises outside Gansu, it offers jobs exclusively to local women, most of whom are "left-behind" wives whose husbands work far away from home as migrant workers.

Ma joined the workshop when it opened last June. Thanks to her hard work and meticulous attention, she was promoted from a maintenance worker to a quality control inspector in just three months.

"We have to be really focused in our work as we must judge whether a product has met all the criteria," said Ma. She's now able to earn at least 3,000 Yuan (about 460 U.S. Dollars) every month, as well as a bonus for not missing any days.

In addition to bringing up her two children, Ma also had to care for her husband's parents as he went to work in other cities to provide for the family of six. Before beginning work at the shop, an ordinary bottle of facial cream was a luxury for Ma.

With an increased income, the young woman is now able to afford many things on her wishlist, including new clothes, a motorbike and some home appliances. "I used my first month's salary to buy a washing machine as a gift to myself. I could finally be done with hand-washing."Ma's parents-in-law, who are still in good health, now share in the housework to help support her with focusing on work, she said.