Poverty And Turmoil: S.Sudan's Post-independence History

Published August 04, 2022 | 08:47 PM

South Sudan's leaders have announced they will remain in power two years beyond an agreed deadline, sparking criticism from foreign partners

Nairobi, Aug 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :South Sudan's leaders have announced they will remain in power two years beyond an agreed deadline, sparking criticism from foreign partners.

Here's a look at the tragic history of the world's newest nation.

- 2011: New nation - On July 9, South Sudan proclaims itself independent from Sudan following six years of autonomy and decades of war.

The president is Salva Kiir, with Riek Machar as his deputy. The rivals, who belong to two different ethnic groups, led the Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM) that spearheaded the push for independence.

- 2013: Civil war - Kiir fires Machar and all government ministers, their deputies and several police brigadiers on July 23.

After a night of fighting in the capital Juba, Kiir says on December 16 his forces had thwarted an attempted coup by Machar, who denies the claim.

The fighting spreads beyond the capital, fuelled by rivalries between Kiir's Dinka group and Machar's Nuer.

It sets off tit-for-tat massacres, spiralling into five years of war.

