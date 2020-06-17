Poverty, anger swell in north Lebanon as crisis deepens

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tripoli, Lebanon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Years ago Ahlam had escaped poverty in Lebanon for a better life in Europe, but then a family tragedy forced her back home to a country now in the throes of a raging economic crisis.

In the northern port city of Tripoli, a web of electric wires hangs low over a narrow street as men sit around a table drinking coffee in the Bab al-Tabbaneh neighbourhood.

Inside her small flat in a dilapidated building there, 54-year-old Ahlam leans over the kitchen sink and rinses dishes, her hair and slim body draped in black.

"I escaped the poverty and deprivation we lived under in Bab al-Tebbaneh, only to return back to extreme poverty," she told AFP, fatigue visible on her emaciated face.

Ahlam is one of thousands in Tripoli now struggling to put food on the table, as Lebanon's worst economic crisis since the end of the 1975-1990 civil war has rapidly deepened in recent weeks.

The downturn has sparked unprecedented protests nationwide against a ruling elite widely deemed incompetent and corrupt, which includes wealthy politicians from Tripoli.

Ahlam and her husband, seeking better chances abroad, had in 2015 sold all their furniture to join the migrant route to Europe.

They paid a trafficker to take them by sea to Europe, her husband leaving first before Ahlam followed two weeks later on a boat packed with migrants from Syria, Sudan and Afghanistan.

She eventually made it to Germany where she reunited in the Cologne area with one of her sons and they lived a "dignified life" for around two years.

But the death of her other son forced the couple to return to Tripoli to help take care of his wife and two children, so three years ago Ahlam arrived back to build up her life again from scratch.