Powell Expects 50-Basis Point US Rate Hikes on Table at Next Two FOMC Meetings

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) The US Federal Reserve could institute at least another two 50-basis point rate hikes at its upcoming meetings after approving on Wednesday the first increase of such a measure to clamp down on inflation, Chairman Jerome Powell said.

"There is a broad sense in the FOMC that additional 50 basis point increases should be on the table at the next couple of meetings," Powell told a news conference.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) of the Fed announced a half-percentage point hike in the second US monetary tightening since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.