Powell Says Fed Did Consider Pause in Rate Hikes Due to Banking Crisis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that the Fed did consider pausing rate hikes to combat inflation due to the US banking crisis.

"We did consider (a pause in rates) ahead of meeting," Powell said during a press conference.

Powell's comment came after the Federal Reserve raised the interest rate by another 25 basis points, bringing it to 5%.