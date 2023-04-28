WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was tricked into speaking with Russian pranksters posing as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, his spokesperson confirmed, but no sensitive data was discussed.

"Chair Powell participated in a conversation in January with someone who misrepresented himself as the Ukrainian president," a Federal Reserve spokesperson told Fox news on Thursday. "It was a friendly conversation and took place in a context of our standing in support of the Ukrainian people in this challenging time.

"

The report said, citing the spokesperson, that no sensitive or confidential information was discussed during the interview, and the matter has been reported to law enforcement.

According to media reports, Russian comedians Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov posed as Zelenskyy during a phone call with Powell, and they discussed issues ranging from inflation to Russia's banking system.

The call took place in January and lasted about 15 minutes.