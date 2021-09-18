UrduPoint.com

Power Being Gradually Restored In Damascus After Gas Pipeline Act Of Sabotage - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 04:20 AM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) Electricity is being gradually restored in the Syrian capital of Damascus after an act of sabotage that hit a nearby gas pipeline, Syrian Minister of Energy Ghassan Zamil said.

On late Friday, Zamil said that the act of sabotage on the gas pipeline near the Deir Ali town south of Damascus resulted in a power outage in the Syrian capital.

"Electricity has started to return to Damascus after the launch of Al-Zara, Al Nasryeh and Jandar power stations," the minister said on Saturday, as quoted by the SANA news agency.

According to Al-Ikhbariya state-run broadcaster, there was also an attempted attack on two power transmission lines in the outskirts of Damascus.

