Power Blackout Hits Parts Of Ukraine-Held City Of Zaporizhzhia - Reports

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2023 | 11:41 PM

Power was cut to parts of the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, under Ukrainian control, on Saturday, just after local residents heard loud explosions, Ukrainian media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) Power was cut to parts of the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, under Ukrainian control, on Saturday, just after local residents heard loud explosions, Ukrainian media reported.

The Strana.ua news portal cited local social media channels as saying that power outages had also affected several neighborhoods.

Two explosions appear to have ripped through the city in the afternoon, Ukrainian news website Suspilne reported. Air raid sirens were sounded in eight provinces across Ukraine.

