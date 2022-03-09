UrduPoint.com

Power Cut At Ukraine's Chernobyl Nuclear Plant: Operator

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published March 09, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Power cut at Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear plant: operator

Power has been entirely cut to the Chernobyl power plant, site of the world's worst nuclear disaster in 1986, and its security systems, Ukraine's energy operator Ukrenergo said Wednesday

Kyiv, March 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Power has been entirely cut to the Chernobyl power plant, site of the world's worst nuclear disaster in 1986, and its security systems, Ukraine's energy operator Ukrenergo said Wednesday.

The plant "was fully disconnected from the power grid," Ukrenergo said in a statement on its Facebook page, adding that military operations meant "there is no possibility to restore the lines".

On February 24, Russia invaded Ukraine and seized the defunct plant, site of a 1986 disaster that killed hundreds and spread radioactive contamination west across Europe.

On Tuesday the UN atomic watchdog the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that the site was no longer transmitting data and voiced concern for staff working under Russian guard.

The situation for the staff "was worsening", the IAEA said, citing the Ukrainian nuclear regulator.

The defunct plant sits inside an exclusion zone that houses decommissioned reactors as well as radioactive waste facilities.

More than 2,000 staff still work at the plant as it requires constant management to prevent another nuclear disaster.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on Tuesday called on "on the forces in effective control of the site to urgently facilitate the safe rotation of personnel there."He also repeated his offer to travel to Chernobyl or elsewhere to secure "the commitment to the safety and security" of Ukraine's power plants from all parties.

Related Topics

World United Nations Ukraine Russia Europe Facebook Nuclear Chernobyl SITE February All From

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat expresses concerns over actions of s ..

Mehwish Hayat expresses concerns over actions of some fans

2 minutes ago
 PM says Zardari will be his next target

PM says Zardari will be his next target

14 minutes ago
 SBP decides to maintain its policy rate at  9.75 ..

SBP decides to maintain its policy rate at  9.75 %

14 minutes ago
 APL: A Pakistan’s Leading Provider of Lubricants

APL: A Pakistan’s Leading Provider of Lubricants

15 minutes ago
 China-India military level talks on boundary issue ..

China-India military level talks on boundary issue to be held on March 11

47 minutes ago
 Commissioner emphasizes removing encroachments aro ..

Commissioner emphasizes removing encroachments around Sehwan Fort

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>