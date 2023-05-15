Power Cut Off in Mines in DPR Due to Shelling, 86 People Being Evacuated - Energy Ministry

Power has been cut off in two mines in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) due to shelling, a total of 86 people were inside and work has begun on their evacuation, the Ministry of Coal and Energy of the DPR said on Monday

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Power has been cut off in two mines in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) due to shelling, a total of 86 people were inside and work has begun on their evacuation, the Ministry of Coal and Energy of the DPR said on Monday.

"Two coal mining enterprises have been de-energized: Zasyadko coal mine, Gorky coal mine... According to preliminary information, 86 people were in the mine working," the ministry said on Telegram.

According to the plan for the elimination of such accidents, employees were notified of the incident, and work began on the evacuation of miners; there are no casualties, the ministry added.