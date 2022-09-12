- Home
Power Cut To Four Ukrainian Regions - Reports
Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2022 | 12:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) Blackouts were reported on Sunday in at least four Ukrainian regions, the Ukrainian newspaper Vesti said.
Power was reportedly cut to the central regions of Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk as well as to Sumy and Kharkiv regions further east.
