Power Cuts Registered in Kiev Following Series of Explosions - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) A series of explosions and subsequent power cuts have been registered in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on Friday, Ukrainian media reported.

Ukrainian Railways stated that electricity was also cut on railroads in some areas of the country including the Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk regions, with trains forced to drive using diesel locomotives.

Problems with transport have also been recorded in the city of Dnipro where subway service has been suspended due to electricity shortage following missile strikes at energy infrastructure, according to Strana.ua.

At around 3 a.

m. (01:00 GMT), air raid alerts went off throughout Ukraine. In addition, warnings were also issued in the Ukraine-controlled parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as in the Donetsk People's Republic.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge which Russia says was carried out by Ukraine's intelligence services. The strikes are carried out on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid alerts have been issued in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country.