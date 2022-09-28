Power Generation System in Cuba Not Working After Hurricane - Statement

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Cuba's power generation system is completely out after Hurricane Ian, Cuba's Union Electrica said in a statement on Twitter.

"Generation in the national grid is zero (country without power supply service), the condition is caused by climatic conditions.

Failure in connections in the west, in the central part and in the east. The supply will be gradually restored at night or on Wednesday morning," the company said.

Tropical storm Ian formed in the Caribbean on September 24.