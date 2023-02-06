UrduPoint.com

Power, Internet Outages in South Turkey After Earthquakes - NetBlocks

Electricity and Internet connection were knocked down in the southern regions of Turkey after deadly earthquakes hit the area, internet performance monitoring organization NetBlocks said on Monday

"Confirmed: A 7.8 magnitude earthquake has knocked out power and internet connectivity in parts of southern #Turkey; the impact to communications may affect the public's ability to seek assistance, with hundreds of casualties reported... Aftershocks from a second ~7.5 magnitude earthquake have caused additional impact to telecommunications in #Malatya, #Turkey amid reports of further damage to buildings and infrastructure," the service tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said that a 7.4-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Kahramanmaras province at 01:17 GMT. Later, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said that it recorded another earthquake of 7.7 magnitude in the central part of Turkey at 10:24 GMT. According to the latest information, the death toll has risen to 1,121 people, and over 7,600 people received injuries. Strong tremors were also felt in neighboring Syria, which reported at least 403 victims.

