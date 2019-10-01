The crowd clapped and cheered when thousands of soldiers on Tuesday marched through Tiananmen Square in Beijing, followed by hundreds of pieces of military equipment

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) The crowd clapped and cheered when thousands of soldiers on Tuesday marched through Tiananmen Square in Beijing , followed by hundreds of pieces of military equipment. A military parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China (PRC) was a clear demonstration of the country's achievements, and its economic and military power.

It was almost 10 a.m. as the temperature rose to 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) and the audience, who had been looking forward to the start of the celebrations for more than 5 hours, alternately looked at the clock and at the podium above the gates of the Forbidden City to where the country's leadership would come into view.

Chinese President Xi Jinping appeared on large screens with his predecessors, Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao, that clearly displayed the continuity of authority and the country's course.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang announced the beginning of the ceremony, the cannon fired, the square froze in silence, and only the confident steps of the soldiers, who were bringing the state flag to the square, were heard. The five-star red flag rose in the northern part of Tiananmen Square to the sounds of the national anthem, and Xi said from the rostrum, where exactly 70 years ago Mao Zedong proclaimed the establishment of the PRC, that "there is no force that can shake the foundation of this great country, no force can keep the Chinese nation from moving forward."

He added that in 70 years the Chinese people, thanks to their efforts and struggles, had been able to amaze the world by achieving such progress.

The president stressed that China would adhere to a path of peaceful development and continue its policy of openness. Xi also said that the Chinese army and armed police would resolutely defend the sovereignty, security and interests of the country's development.

After this, the Chinese leader, standing in the Hongqi cabriolet, made a ceremonial inspection of the troops. The parades in Beijing are characterized by the fact that soldiers and military equipment line up along the central Chang'an Avenue for a review. This time, the column stretched for almost 2 miles from the square.

The Guard of Honor of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) appeared on the square, and an enthusiastic whisper mixed with camera clicks swept across the stands. A total of 15-foot formations regrouped and started marching from east to west along Chang'an Avenue to Tiananmen Square.

A soldier from the PLA Honor Guard, Wang Jianchuan, told Sputnik that "participation in this parade is not only an honor and glory for him and his colleagues but also a kind of mission."

"Today my childhood dream came true. When I watched the parade on tv, I thought I wanted to become a soldier and also participate in the parade," Wang, who turned 22 years old this year, said.

He noted that, despite the importance and solemnity of the mission that was assigned to them, the soldiers of the Honor Guard did not feel much pressure and were not nervous, because they trusted their training.

"The fact that it was we who started the parade, standing in front of all our people, in front of the whole world, makes me feel particularly proud," he said.

The young man happily shared the prescription for achieving the same skill: a person needs to train for 8 hours every day for five days a week.

Answering the question on whether he is ready to fight for his country when the need arises, Wang said that to be a soldier of the Honor Guard, "you must have excellent military training, psychological stability, physical strength, and endurance."

"When the homeland will need me, I am ready to fearlessly move forward," the soldier said.

The military parades in China are rare, so the Chinese leadership could not miss the opportunity to show the world and their own country the latest military equipment. For this reason, almost 580 pieces of equipment were brought to the parade.

This year's parade was a real benefit event for the Dongfeng missiles. The DF-26 (Dongfeng-26) intermediate-range ballistic missile and DF-17 medium-range ballistic missile, capable of hitting targets at short and medium distances in all weather conditions, were showcased during the parade.

Also, the long-awaited display of the latest DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missile took place. The DF-41 a three-stage, solid-fuel missile has been under development in China since the 1980s. The tests of the rocket began in 2012.

According to data from various sources, the DF-41's operational range is between 12,000 kilometers (7,500 miles) and 14,000 kilometers. It can carry from six to ten warheads, each capable of maneuvering independently, and that makes them more difficult to be intercepted.

The rocket is 21 meters (69 feet) long, and 2.2-2.5 meters in diameter. The rocket's launch options include land, rail-mobile and silo basing. The accuracy of these missiles, according to various sources, ranges from 100 to 500 meters.

China's new JL-2 submarine-launched ballistic missiles and the DF-100 hypersonic cruise missile also took part in the parade.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) drew special attention, particularly as China demonstrated the Lijian (Sharp Sword), which is the latest UAV of its own production, to the general public. Additionally, China's GJ-2 and GJ-11 reconnaissance armed drones, and the HSU001 underwater drone were presented at the parade.