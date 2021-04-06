UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Outage Darkens Most Of Russia's Sakhalin Island

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 03:30 PM

Power Outage Darkens Most of Russia's Sakhalin Island

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) A brief outage at a power station in Sakhalin plunged most of Russia's biggest island with a population of 485,600 into darkness on Tuesday, the Energy Ministry said.

"Power was cut to the southern and northern energy districts of the Sakhalin region, leaving some 400,000 people without electricity," a statement read.

The Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk TTP-1 power station dropped 225 megawatts of power from the grid without shutting down and is already generating electricity.

The power is expected to be back on in a matter of hours. The Sakhalin governor said the emergency did not damage equipment. The energy ministry is monitoring the situation.

Related Topics

Governor Electricity Russia From

Recent Stories

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Virtual Open ..

19 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,988 new COVID-19 cases, 2,138 reco ..

19 minutes ago

UAE Chambers Chairman, Ambassador of Greece discus ..

34 minutes ago

Pakistan U19 team to leave for Bangladesh on 17 Ap ..

48 minutes ago

GEFCO UAE and DP World, UAE Region partner for car ..

49 minutes ago

Air France gets EU green light for 4 bn euro aid

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.