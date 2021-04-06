MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) A brief outage at a power station in Sakhalin plunged most of Russia's biggest island with a population of 485,600 into darkness on Tuesday, the Energy Ministry said.

"Power was cut to the southern and northern energy districts of the Sakhalin region, leaving some 400,000 people without electricity," a statement read.

The Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk TTP-1 power station dropped 225 megawatts of power from the grid without shutting down and is already generating electricity.

The power is expected to be back on in a matter of hours. The Sakhalin governor said the emergency did not damage equipment. The energy ministry is monitoring the situation.