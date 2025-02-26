Power Restored To Most Homes After Chile's Massive Blackout
Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2025 | 12:30 PM
Santiago, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Chilean authorities said they restored power to most homes on Wednesday, hours after a massive, rare blackout caused transport chaos in the capital and forced the president to declare a state of emergency and curfew across much of the country.
Chile's worst blackout in well over a decade struck on Tuesday afternoon, leaving millions without power.
President Gabriel Boric blamed private companies that manage the grid for the system's failure.
"This is outrageous! The daily life of millions of Chileans can't be impacted like this by companies that don't do their job," Boric said in a statement issued by his office.
Early Wednesday, "90 percent of (electricity) consumption was restored" to homes, the power system's operator said in a statement.
According to the Senapred disaster response agency, the outage affected an area stretching all the way from Arica in the long, narrow South American country's north to Los Lagos in the south -- an area home to over 90 percent of Chile's 20 million people.
The blackout disrupted transport in the capital Santiago, where thousands were evacuated from the metro and people jostled to board overflowing buses.
President Boric had activated "a state of emergency due to a catastrophe" and announced a curfew until 6 am Wednesday.
Recent Stories
UAEU, Sultan Qaboos University fund 5 major research projects
UN official urges action to address Gaza's immense needs
ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres Technology Conference in Thail ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025
E& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024
Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level Segment of 58th Session of Hum ..
Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explore role of librarians in speci ..
UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organises seminar on Universal Decl ..
Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but tech sags
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales
More Stories From World
-
Power restored to most homes after Chile's massive blackout3 minutes ago
-
Trump agenda faces reality check in Congress vote3 minutes ago
-
Atletico holds Barca in 'crazy' eight-goal Copa del Rey semi first leg33 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Uzbekistan FMs discuss ways to strengthen trade, investment ties42 minutes ago
-
Trump to sell 'gold card' US visas for $5 million42 minutes ago
-
Mars once had oceans, ‘vacation-style’ beaches, study suggests43 minutes ago
-
US House passes budget blueprint geared to deliver Trump's agenda43 minutes ago
-
South Korea birth rate rose last year, first time in a decade43 minutes ago
-
Türkiye's ambassador to Zambia meets with govt official43 minutes ago
-
Cambodia expects up to 7.5 mln foreign tourists in 2025: minister43 minutes ago
-
Russia says it downed 128 Ukrainian drones over its regions and Crimea43 minutes ago
-
White House takes control of picking media who cover Trump53 minutes ago