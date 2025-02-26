Open Menu

Power Restored To Most Homes After Chile's Massive Blackout

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Power restored to most homes after Chile's massive blackout

Santiago, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Chilean authorities said they restored power to most homes on Wednesday, hours after a massive, rare blackout caused transport chaos in the capital and forced the president to declare a state of emergency and curfew across much of the country.

Chile's worst blackout in well over a decade struck on Tuesday afternoon, leaving millions without power.

President Gabriel Boric blamed private companies that manage the grid for the system's failure.

"This is outrageous! The daily life of millions of Chileans can't be impacted like this by companies that don't do their job," Boric said in a statement issued by his office.

Early Wednesday, "90 percent of (electricity) consumption was restored" to homes, the power system's operator said in a statement.

According to the Senapred disaster response agency, the outage affected an area stretching all the way from Arica in the long, narrow South American country's north to Los Lagos in the south -- an area home to over 90 percent of Chile's 20 million people.

The blackout disrupted transport in the capital Santiago, where thousands were evacuated from the metro and people jostled to board overflowing buses.

President Boric had activated "a state of emergency due to a catastrophe" and announced a curfew until 6 am Wednesday.

Recent Stories

UAEU, Sultan Qaboos University fund 5 major resear ..

UAEU, Sultan Qaboos University fund 5 major research projects

3 minutes ago
 UN official urges action to address Gaza's immense ..

UN official urges action to address Gaza's immense needs

18 minutes ago
 ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres ..

ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres Technology Conference in Thail ..

48 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025

4 hours ago
 e& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024

E& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024

10 hours ago
Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level ..

Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level Segment of 58th Session of Hum ..

11 hours ago
 Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explo ..

Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explore role of librarians in speci ..

12 hours ago
 UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organ ..

UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organises seminar on Universal Decl ..

13 hours ago
 Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but ..

Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but tech sags

13 hours ago
 Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sale ..

Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales

13 hours ago
 Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sale ..

Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales

13 hours ago

More Stories From World