Power restored to most of Cuban capital after nationwide blackout

Havana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Electricity has been restored to almost 90 percent of Havana, the Cuban capital's energy supplier reported Monday, but several provinces remained without power four days after the start of a nationwide blackout.

The lights went out for the Communist-run island's 10 million people on Friday after the collapse of the nation's largest power plant crippled the whole grid.

By Monday afternoon, around 89 percent of customers in Havana -- home to some two million people -- had power again, the capital's electricity company said in a report published by state-run news portal Cubadebate.

"Of course I'm happy!" Olga Gomez, a 59-year-old housewife in Havana, said after the lights came back on.

"I have an elderly senile mother of 85 and an autistic son. It's very difficult when there's no power," she told AFP.

Many residents outside Havana, however, remained without electricity, according to the authorities.