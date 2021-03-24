UrduPoint.com
Power Sharing Easiest Issue To Decide In Talks With Taliban - Afghan Security Adviser

Power Sharing Easiest Issue to Decide in Talks With Taliban - Afghan Security Adviser

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Power sharing is the easiest issue to decide in talks with the Taliban, Hamdullah Mohib, Afghanistan's national security adviser, said on Tuesday following last week's peace talks with Taliban in Doha and a meeting in Moscow.

"We find a lot of disagreements with the Taliban on multiple issues.

As our negotiating team in Doha has found out that we have differences of opinion on foreign policy, on domestic policy, on the basis rights of women, on the rights of minorities," Mohib said in a conversation with Hudson Institute's director for South and Central Asia Husain Haqqani.

"I think that if power sharing is the only issue that we have to discuss it is the easiest to get through because it is structural, we can get down to easy division of responsibilities or perhaps power," the security adviser said.

