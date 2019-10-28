Power Source for Next Generation US Radio Jammer Passes First Flight Tests - Raytheon

An turbine electric generator that runs on forced air from outside EA-18G Growler - the carrier based electronic warfare aircraft - has successfully completed a series of initial in-flight tests, Raytheon said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) An turbine electric generator that runs on forced air from outside EA-18G Growler - the carrier based electronic warfare aircraft - has successfully completed a series of initial in-flight tests, Raytheon said in a press release on Monday.

"Raytheon conducted the three flight tests onboard a Calspan commercial jet to assess the jammer's prime power generation system, known as the ram air turbine generator, at Niagara Falls Airport in New York," the release said. "The generator scoops air from the airstream, turns a turbine and creates electricity that enables NGJ-MB to jam enemy radars and communications.

Raytheon delivered the first NGJ-MB pod to the US Navy for testing in July of 2019. The pod is an advanced electronic attack system that denies, disrupts and degrades enemy communications tools and air defense systems, according to Raytheon.

The NGJ-MB can operate at enhanced ranges and attack multiple targets simultaneously with advanced jamming techniques, Raytheon said.

Raytheon's developed the ram air turbine generator to not only give the Growler more power than ever, but also with an open architecture that can be modified for other weapons platforms, according to the release.