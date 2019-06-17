UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Supply In Argentina, Uruguay Almost Fully Restored After Major Blackout - Statements

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 08:00 AM

Power Supply in Argentina, Uruguay Almost Fully Restored After Major Blackout - Statements

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Power supply in Argentina and Uruguay has been almost fully restored after a massive blackout, the Argentine Energy Ministry and the Uruguayan state-owned power company said in statements.

Lights went out in all of Argentina and neighboring Uruguay at around 7 a.m. (04:00 GMT) on Sunday.

Utility companies in both countries blamed a technical malfunction. Cities in Brazil, Chile and Paraguay also experienced outages.

"As of 8:15 p.m. local time, 98 percent of power supply has been restored," the Argentine Energy Ministry said in a statement.

Uruguay's UTE state power company said that 98.5 percent of power supply had been restored in the country.

Related Topics

Company Argentina Brazil Paraguay Chile Uruguay Sunday All

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Italian Embassy&#039;s ..

8 hours ago

ERC organises 14th group wedding in Yemen

9 hours ago

Emirati Jiu-Jitsu champs bag 48 medals in Abu Dhab ..

9 hours ago

Emirates Mars Mission Science Week to shed light o ..

9 hours ago

DPC and Facebook to hold region’s first Facebook ..

9 hours ago

El-Sisi re-affirms Egypt&#039;s support for UAE ag ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.