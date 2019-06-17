Power Supply in Argentina, Uruguay Almost Fully Restored After Major Blackout - Statements

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Power supply in Argentina and Uruguay has been almost fully restored after a massive blackout, the Argentine Energy Ministry and the Uruguayan state-owned power company said in statements.

Lights went out in all of Argentina and neighboring Uruguay at around 7 a.m. (04:00 GMT) on Sunday.

Utility companies in both countries blamed a technical malfunction. Cities in Brazil, Chile and Paraguay also experienced outages.

"As of 8:15 p.m. local time, 98 percent of power supply has been restored," the Argentine Energy Ministry said in a statement.

Uruguay's UTE state power company said that 98.5 percent of power supply had been restored in the country.